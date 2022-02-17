Govt panel lifts ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

A sub-committee of the Centre's air quality panel on Thursday lifted the ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, observing that air quality has improved in the last few days and is expected to get better in the coming days.

According to an order, the sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) met on Wednesday and reviewed the status of air quality, after which it was decided that the measures under 'very poor' category of GRAP, including the ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR, be lifted with immediate effect.

''It was observed that the AQI in the last 4 to 5 days has been between moderate and poor categories and a meeting was convened to review the status on February 16. As per the inputs received from the representative from IMD during the meeting, the air quality in Delhi is not likely to reach the very poor category and is expected to get better in the coming days due to improved meteorological conditions favouring dispersion of pollutants. ''Based on this forecast and prediction, the sub-committee on GRAP has decided that the measures under 'very poor' category of GRAP, including the ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR, be lifted with immediate effect," the order said. The ban on the use of diesel generator sets was enforced in October 2021, along with other measures to check air pollution. In its order on Thursday, the panel directed the state pollution control boards to ensure that large construction sites are adhering to prescribed norms and taking adequate measures for dust management.

''Implementing agencies should be vigilant and ensure quick actions including redressal of complaints on SAMEER app and other social media platforms to curb polluting activities," the panel said, adding that the agencies continue to take intensified actions in hotspots.

The committee directed that waste dumped on open land and roadside must be cleared, and called for strict enforcement of all pollution control regulations in industries and thermal power plants through monitoring by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and to stop garbage burning in landfill and other places.

It also directed the implementing agencies to carry out periodic mechanized sweeping especially on roads with heavy traffic.

''Strict vigilance and no tolerance for visible emissions: stop plying visibly polluting vehicles by impounding or fines. The order shall come into force with immediate effect. It is requested that necessary steps are taken to ensure compliance," the order said.



