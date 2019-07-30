GSEB supply results 2019: Gujarat GSEB HSC science, general result declared; here how you can check

The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) supplementary exam for science stream offline. The official statement regarding the announcement was posted on the website gseb.org.

"The results of the July supplementary exams have not been posted online. The result and certification of standard-1 science stream will be obtained from his / her own school after 1/3/9 and the result of the standard-2 and standard-3 general stream and the certificate must be obtained from his / her school," said the board in the official notification.

For more information on the results, students who have appeared for the examination are advised to visit their respective schools and collect their mark sheets or formal results certificate.

The GSEB HSC/ 12th Class Supply Examination 2019 was conducted between July 11 to July 14, 2019, for all the candidates those who had failed in the regular examinations. So far, the Gujarat State Board has declared the supplementary result for science stream candidates only.

Overall 1.47 lakh students appeared for the GSEB HSC 2019 science stream examination, the results for which were declared on May 9, 2019. The pass percentage recorded for the GSEB HSC Result 2019 Science stream was 71.90%, while it was 68.8% for GSEB General. Candidates who want to check for more information can visit the official site of the GSEB.

