Gujarat bridge collapse: 141 people dead; PM Modi offers ex-gratia to kin of deceased

141 people have died whereas several are said to be injured after a hanging bridge collapsed in Machhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday. Several teams of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are engaged in rescue operations at present and 177 people have been rescued so far.

An Indian Army official told news agency ANI. “The rescue operation is still underway. The Indian Army has reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations.”

Top points to know

1. Rescue team comprises five NDRF teams consisting of 110 officials, 149 SRDF officials, a team of Jamnagar Garuda Commando, 50 divers from the Indian Army in nearby areas and 20 rescue boats.

2. The Indian Naval Station Valsura has sent a team of over 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen.

3. Over 25 ambulances from several places while several private ambulances and 3 Army ambulances arrived at the spot.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased and a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured.

5. Gujarat government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for kin of those who lost their lives and a compensation of Rs 50,00 for those injured in the Morbi bridge collapse.

6. Gujarat CM Bhuepndrabhai Patel visited the Morbi Civil Hospital where those injured from the bridge collapse were admitted.

7. Around 40 doctors from health centres including hospitals in Rajkot and Surendranagar have started emergency treatment at the Morbi Civil Hospital.

8. The Gujarat government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the incident.

9. Commissioner of Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal will head the SIT while other members are Secretary of Roads and Building Department Sandeep Vasava, Inspector General of Police Subhash Trivedi and two engineers specialising in structural and quality control.

10. Events such as PM Modi’s road show at Ahmedabad and Congress’; Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in five zones have been postponed.

