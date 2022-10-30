Gujarat bridge collapse: PM announces ex-gratia for victims, Amit Shah says NDRF reaching soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city. According to the local officials, nearly century-old suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday evening in Gujarat's Morbi and several people standing on it fell into the river.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a series of tweets, said, ”PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

At least 32 people died after the suspension bridge collapse on the Machchhu river. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, officials added.

The prime minister also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident and sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations.

PM Modi also asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected.

In addition to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon reach the site of a suspension bridge collapse.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard,” said Shah. He further added that the administration has promptly carried out rescue and relief work.

"Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)