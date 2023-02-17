Gurugram society declared ‘unsafe’ by administration; residents of two towers asked to vacate

A Gurugram society was declared unsafe by the administration, and residents of two of the society’s towers have been asked to vacate their residences. Chintels India Pvt Ltd received a notice by the District Town Planner (Enforcement), asking them to vacate towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso Society. The towers were declared unsafe to live on Tuesday.

The authorities, citing the dilapidated conditions of the towers, said that if any untoward accident were to happen, then the builder will be held responsible.

The notice by the administration said that there was “rapid and widespread corrosion of reinforcement” throughout the structure. It said the corrosion has happened as chlorides were mixed with the cement at the time of building

“The need to frequent repair in the structures, as has been reported by the residents, also appears to have been caused by the corrosion of steel reinforcement due to the presence of these chlorides," the notice read.

The authorities also said that poor quality of concrete was used which has led to the rapid deterioration. "Given the high chloride content in the concrete almost throughout the structure, a repair of these structures for safe usage is not technically and economically feasible. In the current condition, due to the rapid corrosion of reinforcement because of the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation," it said.

The notice directed the premises and flats of Tower E and F to be vacated with immediate effect “as living in these towers is a threat to the life of residents”.

