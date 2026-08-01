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'Hamari company sirf ₹10 leti hai': Security guard shows balanced meal given at workplace, netizens react

'Hamari company sirf ₹10 leti hai': Security guard shows balanced meal given at workplace, netizens react

The lunch includes papad, karele ki bhujia (bitter gourd fry), sabzi, onion, rice and dal. Pointing out the value of the meal

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 9:00 AM IST
'Hamari company sirf ₹10 leti hai': Security guard shows balanced meal given at workplace, netizens reactA security guard shared the items from his Rs 10 company lunch. (Photo: Instagram)

A security guard's simple lunch break has turned into a viral social media moment after he shared the affordable meal provided by his company for just ₹10. The video, posted on Instagram by Anand Kumar, has won praise from thousands of users who were impressed by the quantity and quality of the subsidised meal.

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In the video, Anand says, "Toh doston, aa gaya company ka khaana. Hamari company sirf ₹10 leti hai." As he unwraps the meal, he adds, "Lunch ka time ho raha hai. Chaliye dekhte hain company ne aaj kya bheja hai."

READ THIS: Watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and dreamt of La Tomatina? This influencer says expect rotten tomatoes, packed crowds and chaos

The lunch includes papad, karele ki bhujia (bitter gourd fry), sabzi, onion, rice and dal. Pointing out the value of the meal, Anand says, "Bahar yehi khaana ₹50 to ₹100 ka milta hai. Yahan sirf ₹10."

Watch viral video here:

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding the company's initiative to provide affordable meals to employees at a time when even a basic lunch outside can cost several times more.

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ALSO READ: From 'clock it' to 'waste-guna-huiya': Gen Z slang rules the roost in Parliament's Anti-Paper Leak Bill debate

Internet applauds the company

The comments section was flooded with appreciation for the subsidised meal programme.

One user wrote, "Good lunch...with affordable rate. Hats off to the company."

Another user wrote, "God bless the owner of the company"

Third user wrote, "Salute to the whatever company it is. Feeding someone for only ₹10. My huge respect .And people out here complaining about packaging!
Let’s not be so negative about every little thing. Let’s learn to appreciate."

Fourth user wrote, "Please improve your packaging it's harmful for your health."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 1, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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