'Hands, legs — but no brains': Harsh Goenka’s viral post reveals UK CEO’s bias on Indian execs

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a heated conversation online after revealing a troubling comment from a global CEO. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the chairman of RPG Enterprises recounted how the executive dismissed the intellectual role of Indian professionals — a statement Goenka believes reflects a lingering colonial mindset.

“A global CEO with the most progressive Indian subsidiary told me, ‘I want my Indian CEO to be the best execution engine — great hands and legs, but no need for brains. That part’s here in the UK,’” Goenka wrote.

“This approach is exactly why more people are now preferring to work for Indian companies,” he added.

The post quickly drew sharp reactions online. “So it’s true — neo-colonial attitudes continue to persist,” one user commented.

Another user echoed the sentiment: “This mindset is exactly why Indian talent is increasingly choosing homegrown companies. We want brains valued, not just execution.”

Elia Jayaraj, MD at Benhaans Pharma, quipped, “That UK CEO’s plan to make the Indian team all hands and legs with no brain? Hilarious — like asking a cricket star to just fetch the ball! No wonder folks are sprinting to Indian firms like TCS, where they can flex their smarts. Nasscom’s chuckling — 10% better retention in 2024! Let the Indian CEO call some shots, or you’ll lose the whole match.”

Another commenter weighed in: “That mindset is exactly what’s pushing top Indian talent away from global subsidiaries and toward Indian companies that value both execution and intellect. In today’s world, leadership isn’t about outsourcing thinking — it’s about empowering it across every level, every geography.”

A third added a pointed critique: “In short, he wants a Yes man… by appointing Indian CEOs and wearing festive kurtas, they achieve a lot more. I might be wrong, but I strongly believe CEOs and stock market experts are overpaid and overrated.”