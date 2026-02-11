Hansraj College row: Students accuse admin of 'double standards' after campus tranformed for principal's son's wedding

Hansraj College in North Delhi became the centre of controversy after the campus was transformed for Principal Rama Sharma’s son’s wedding. The elaborate arrangements triggered protests from students, who raised concerns over the use of public educational facilities for a private event. Students alleged that key sections of the college, including the hostel, were converted for guest accommodation, disrupting academic life and restricting access to facilities.

Visuals on social media showed parts of the college covered in colourful tents, with significant wedding preparations underway. Protesters accused the administration of "double standards," as resources usually denied to students were used for the event. Over 200 students, led by the Students’ Federation of India’s Hansraj College unit, gathered to demand accountability from the administration.

SFI stated that college grounds are typically off limits to students after 4 pm, and permissions for student events like freshers’ welcomes and farewells are often denied or restricted. The group also claimed the annual ‘Khelo Hansraj’ sports tournament was rescheduled to accommodate the wedding.

Concerns were also raised about the Hansraj Hostel, which SFI said had been shut for almost a year as "unfit for living," but was reportedly reopened for wedding guests. Asikul Islam, secretary of the SFI’s Hansraj College unit, said, "The principal treats our campus like a private estate, while students continue to struggle with restrictions and inadequate facilities. Today’s turnout shows students will not remain silent."

A student described, "This is the same ground students are forced to vacate after 4 pm every day, where farewells and college fests are not permitted. Even when permission is granted, activities are restricted till 5 pm. The wedding, however, is being held well beyond those limits."

Students also expressed concern about potential damage to the college grounds caused by wedding infrastructure. They called for transparency, stating, "We want to know how a private wedding was permitted on college grounds and demand transparency in the decision."

Principal Rama Sharma did not respond to requests for comment. Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta rejected the allegations, stating there was "no unnecessary controversy."

Gupta clarified, "The principal lives in the college-allotted residence and has the right to organise such events. This is not the first time such a function has been held, and she is allowed to do so."