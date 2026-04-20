‘Happened once before’: Lalit Modi’s black magic claim lifts lid on IPL’s strangest subplot

A fresh controversy has dragged the Indian Premier League into unusual territory — one where cricketing logic collides with superstition, viral misinformation and an explosive claim from its founding architect, Lalit Modi.

The latest episode unfolded during a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, when a fan was seen performing what appeared to be a ritual with a lemon in the stands. Moments later, CSK batter Shivam Dube was dismissed — fueling online claims that “black magic” had influenced the game.

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The clip spread rapidly, triggering memes, conspiracy theories and even a fake letter purportedly from CSK complaining about “occult practices.” That letter was later debunked as fabricated.

Lalit Modi’s bombshell: “It did happen once”

While dismissing the viral incident as likely fake, Lalit Modi added a twist that reignited old suspicions. He claimed that a similar act had actually occurred during the IPL’s early years.

According to Modi, a franchise owner in the 2011 season allegedly performed a ritual inside an opponent’s dressing room, and he had received “concrete proof” at the time.

Crucially, he did not name the team or individual — but hinted that he may reveal details in a future film or series, leaving the cricketing world — and especially social media — guessing.

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Internet detectives and speculative blame

The absence of names has only amplified speculation. Online forums quickly began pointing fingers at older franchises, with some theories loosely linking the claim to teams active in the 2011 era. None of these claims are verified, and no evidence has surfaced publicly to support them.

This pattern — an ambiguous hint followed by crowd-sourced “investigation” — has become typical of IPL-era discourse, where intrigue often travels faster than fact.

Despite the noise, there is no evidence that “black magic” has ever influenced IPL outcomes. The league operates under strict protocols governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, with heavy monitoring, anti-corruption units and controlled access to team environments.

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Cricket in India sits at the intersection of sport, emotion and belief. In such an ecosystem, even a coincidence — a fan with a lemon and a wicket falling — can quickly be reframed as something mystical.

The IPL, with its scale and spectacle, amplifies this tendency. A single clip can morph into a national talking point within hours, especially when it combines drama, mystery and a dash of controversy.