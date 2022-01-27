Harley-Davidson unveils new low riders, baggers and CVOs for 2022 lineup

Harley-Davidson has added eight new rides (seven bikes and a trike) to its catalogue for the 2022 line-up. “We are kickstands up at the dawn of a new day,” the American motorcycle manufacturer said in its launch video titled “Further. Faster.” on YouTube. It unveiled two new baggers, two new Low Riders, and four updated Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models.

Harley-Davidson launched Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Street Glide ST, Road Glide ST, CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide. The launch didn’t include a new variant of the Sportster S and its Revolution Max motor, but the company teased that people may see one or more versions later this year.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson, said, “As part of our focus on stronghold segments, including Grand American Touring and Cruiser, the 2022 product line is designed for power and performance.”

The three “ST” models, along with the updated 2022 Low Rider S, become the first Harleys to adopt the firm’s 117ci Milwaukee-Eight V-twin as powertrain, which were previously reserved for high-end bikes. All these bikes are pure single-seaters, featuring solo saddles with no passenger footpegs.

CVO Road Glide Limited

“Each of these new models feature the unrivalled power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world,” Zeitz added.

Low Rider S and Low Rider ST

The Low Rider S and ST models get an engine upgrade to the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. The ST, which is a bagger, comes with hard saddlebags, a larger front fairing, a high handlebar set-up and higher rear suspension. The Low Rider S, on the other hand, features a much smaller headlight cowl and a ride height. Both Low Rider models consist of a 43mm USD fork and a rear mono-shock suspension that offers 13mm more stroke and 25mm more rear-wheel travel as well as preload adjustability.

Road Glide ST

Both 2022 Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST come with the option of Harley-Davidson’s Reflex linked braking system, cornering traction control and cornering ABS. They are also equipped with Boom! Box GTS infotainment systems with full-colour touchscreens and LED headlights.

CVO Street Glide

Finally, Harley-Davidson’s 2022 model range are — the CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide (the trike). However, these CVO vehicles, which also run a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, no longer have a performance advantage over these new models.

CVO Road Glide

The CVO Tri Glide Model is the company’s super-premium vehicle offering that has three wheels. All 2022 CVO models come standard with exclusive hand-crafted paint, premium audio systems, and Harley’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements system.