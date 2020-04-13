Harsh Goenka takes Harsh Mariwala's ChampiChallenge - hilarity ensues

Marico Limited Chairman Harsh Mariwala took to Twitter to engage in friendly banter with RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka.

The banter started when Goenka replied to Mariwala's tweet calling everyone to do the #ChampiChallenge.

"Can't think of a better way to relax on a Sunday than a good champi! Gather everybody in your house & join me in the #ChampiChallenge. Send me pictures/videos of your family & tag 5 friends. I will try sending hampers to some lucky winners!" Mariwala said.



I will try sending hampers to some lucky winners! pic.twitter.com/KvR0itnhX0 Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) April 12, 2020 Goenka shared a video of a monkey getting a massage and replied, "As per your challenge, I've decided to give a massage to my great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandfather, introduced to me by Mr.Darwin. See how relaxed he is feeling - magic of Parachute hair oil @hcmariwala." As per your challenge, Ive decided to give a massage to my great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandfather, introduced to me by Mr.Darwin. See how relaxed he is feeling - magic of Parachute hair oil @hcmariwala https://t.co/LpE8NRyWcN pic.twitter.com/chH6Y2R5j1 Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 13, 2020 Mariwala replied, "For a second there I thought it was you. You bear a very close resemblance to your great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandfather @hvgoenka." For a second there I thought it was you. You bear a very close resemblance to your great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandfather @hvgoenka. https://t.co/8zcr0vPdCy Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) April 13, 2020 Goenka agreed and said, "That's true. He looks a little better than me." Thats true. He looks a little better than me. Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 13, 2020 Twitterati appreciated this friendly banter between the two industrialists. Its so refreshingly nice to see u guys joking around , pulling each others legs etc. Could not imagine that a few years back with Dads gen. Rahul Agarwal (@certifiedrahul) April 13, 2020 Great! Industrialists too have humour. Arul Kumar (@Arul0209) April 13, 2020

Marico Limited owns popular coconut oil brand Parachute and 'Champi' is a popular term in its advertisement. The RPG Enterprises own the popular brand CEAT tyres.

