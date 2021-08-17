Harsh Goenka’s recent WFH post has Twitterati nodding in approval

RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka's recent post about the work-life balance during lockdown versus pre-Covid work life has struck a chord with Twitter users.

The Kolkata-based business mogul shared two pie charts labelled ‘At the office’ and ‘At home’ with the caption, “Work from home… exaggerated or true”. The first pie chart, which is labelled ‘At the office’, is demarcated to show that how employees used to get time for stuff other than work like lunch break, getting coffee, chatting with co-workers and traffic snarls. The second pie chart, which is labelled ‘At home’ is coloured in yellow and has working written in caps.

Work from Home…exaggerated or true? pic.twitter.com/z9XoSgLNxZ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 16, 2021

Users could not agree more with Goenka’s recent post. One user commented, “It has become reality now. Employees requesting to HR for office opening so that they can work for 8 hours instead of 24 hours.” Another user shared his story and said, “My organization has made more critical deliveries during last 1.5 years than they made in 5 years before that. People are working more than 12 hours a day with meetings scattered across time zones.”

Here’s how the internet reacted to Goenka’s WFH post

It has become reality now.



Employees requesting to HR for office opening so that they can work for 8 hours instead of 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/Dm8pYXywie — Talkative $ (@Talkativedollar) August 16, 2021

One of the reasons many organisations are reluctant to reopen the offices. My org has made more critical deliveries during last 1.5 years than they made in 5 years before that. People are working more than 12 hours a day with meetings scattered across time zones. — Denish Gandhi (@denishg024) August 16, 2021

Many might find it funny, but it's true and work life balance has gone for toss in last 1.5 years — Sumukh Kapoor (@SumukhKapoor) August 16, 2021

It is rank bad concept on long term for employees and at the end for employers. It is a boon to those people who have mobility issues. Should NEVER be the norm. Will be regretted on long term. — Soumendu Mukherji (@SoumenduM) August 16, 2021

Sir, It’s True. I also commented same on your one of tweet. pic.twitter.com/ge1mNxq3Rz — SMJ (@iSandesh_mj) August 16, 2021

Yes Harsh Ji you are absolutely full on right about this ✔️ The working hours are more extended from home 👌 — kapil mehra (@kapilmehra45) August 16, 2021 This is not the first time Goenka has shared his take on reopening of offices. He tweeted four images with the caption, "Scenes seen at home and workplace today…. Office opens!"

Scenes seen at home and workplace today……office opens! pic.twitter.com/P2ankGAkRX — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 2, 2021

