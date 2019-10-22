Haryana Assembly Elections Exit Poll: Close fight expected between BJP, Congress in state

The BJP and Congress are in a close fight in Haryana where assembly elections polling concluded on Monday. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll result shows that the mandate could go either way in the state.

The halfway-mark in the 90-member Haryana assembly is 45, According to the exit poll, BJP is likely to win 32-44 seats, while Congress is likely to bag 30-42 seats. In the last assembly elections, BJP had won 47 seats, while Congress had managed only 15 seats.

This will be a major setback for BJP as most exit polls had predicted a comfortable win for the ruling party.

The Dushyant Chautala-led JJP is expected to win 6-10 seats, while others are likely to win 6-10 seats.

If this mandate follows through, then on October 24 there will be a tough fight between Congress and BJP. BJP is looking to retain its power in the state, while Congress that suffered a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections will not let this opportunity go. During the Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won all the nine seats, as it had done in 2014.

Voting in Haryana assembly elections was held on Monday. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 65 per cent.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted a comfortable win for BJP in Maharashtra. Out of the 288 seats, BJP is expected to win 109-124 seats and around 166-194 seats with ally Shiv Sena. Congress is projected to win 32-40 seats and around 70-90 seats with ally NCP.

