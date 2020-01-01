'Have a wonderful 2020!': Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend New Year greetings

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to the people of the country, hoping that everyone's aspirations be fulfilled.
The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said. "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020," Naidu said.
2020 , , ,, #Welcome2020 #NewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/64N3hfchc4Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a healthy New Year. "May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote on Twitter.
Have a wonderful 2020!Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020
