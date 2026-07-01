'He made me feel like a princess': Akshata Murty recalls first memory of Narayana Murthy

Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, shared an intimate childhood memory that she described as her “first” vivid recollection of her father. She told reporters that the memory — of her father visiting her frequently when she was young — remains deeply etched in her mind and shaped her view of him as a parent and role model. Akshata said those early visits made her feel secure and seen, adding emotional weight to a relationship she now remembers with gratitude.

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Reflecting on the memory, Akshata said, “My first memory is of this man. He used to visit me quite regularly,” adding that she must have been around 3 years old at the time. She credited those early interactions with influencing her own approach to family ties and professional choices, suggesting a throughline from personal upbringing to adult perspective.

"I remember him being really kind, really generous. He seemed quite sophisticated." Murty added that she mainly spoke her mother tongue Kannada at home, but she deliberately chose English during their conversations. That detail, she suggested, became part of the broader memory she carries of his presence and attention.

Akshata said her father made her feel like the centre of his world during those visits. “He enforced no rules; he made me the centre of his world. I felt like a princess, and I was always heartbroken when he left,” she said. Her remarks highlighted the emotional comfort and affection she associated with those early years.

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Akshata also reflected on how those early experiences may have shaped her father’s outlook later in life. “I think that really planted a seed inside my dad on how whatever he did later on in life had to benefit the nation in some way,” she said. The quote suggests that even personal family experiences can influence the values that guide major life choices, turning private affection into a broader sense of responsibility. In her telling, the bond between father and daughter was not only emotional but also formative, helping shape an attitude of service and purpose.

"I still remember the crook of his arm, what he wore," she said, becoming emotional as she spoke. According to Akshata Murty, those moments may have helped shape a larger philosophy of giving back, linking family memory to public purpose. That is what gives the story its emotional core: a childhood memory that appears small on the surface yet carries the weight of a lifelong influence.

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Akshata’s remarks came against the backdrop of her family’s high public profile: Narayana Murthy is widely known for co-founding Infosys and for his public commentary on business and governance, while Akshata has been in the news both for her professional activities and personal life.