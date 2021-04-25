'Heartbreaking': Greta Thunberg urges global community to come to India's aid amid COVID-19 crisis

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday stated that the prevailing COVID-19 surge in India is "heartbreaking". Thunberg urged the global community to come forward and help India deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Thunberg wrote on Twitter, "Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed".

Thunberg shared a news report about India's ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The report stated that India had registered 332,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed. #CovidIndia https://t.co/OaJVTNXa6R - Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 24, 2021

The COVID-19 crisis in the country took a turn for the worse last week. Several states, including the national capital, are currently dealing with acute medical oxygen shortages. Medical oxygen supply shortage has already claimed the lives of several critically ill COVID-19 patients in the country.

Hospitals are also facing a shortage of beds and ventilators. This has crippled the efforts to save the lives of critical COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, on April 24, the Centre exempted basic customs duty on import of COVID-19 vaccine, medical-grade oxygen and related equipment in order to boost domestic availability amid surging coronavirus infections across the country.

The decision to exempt customs duty was taken at a meeting chaired by PM Modi in order to boost oxygen availability in the country.

With over 3.46 lakh daily fresh infections on Saturday, India's total caseload has crossed 1.66 crore. India's death toll from COVID-19 rose by a record 2,624 to over 1.89 lakh on April 24.

