'Hearts are fuller than we could imagine': Jasprit Bumrah, wife Sanjana Ganesan welcome baby boy

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah announced that he and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, welcomed a baby boy this morning (September 4).

Sharing the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bumrah wrote, “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana.”

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, reports stated that Bumrah returned home (Mumbai) from Sri Lanka due to personal reasons and would be back for the Asia Cup after a few days. This means Bumrah will be missing the clash against Nepal today (September 4) and will be back in time for the Super 4 stage clash, which will begin on September 6.

Bumrah is one of the key players in the Indian cricket team. He made a significant comeback to international cricket after a long hiatus due to a back injury. His return was eagerly anticipated, given his reputation for delivering under pressure and his unique bowling style.

After his return to the cricket field, he was first tested in a series against Ireland, where he demonstrated how fit and prepared he was by taking two wickets in his first over. Bumrah's performance offered promise for his return to white ball cricket despite the small extension of his run-up and bowling within his limitations.

In the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on Saturday, Bumrah did not get a chance to bowl but contributed significantly with his batting, scoring a valuable 16 runs off just 14 balls. This performance was particularly impressive, as Bumrah is primarily known for his bowling rather than his batting skills on the field.

