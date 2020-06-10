Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR brings down temperature

Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening bringing down temperature and providing relief from hot weather.

Temperatures had soared up to 40-degree Celsius even as southwest monsoon advanced into more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area has formed over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal which is expected to move towards west-northwest during next 48 hours, informed India Meteorological Department.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, most parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, and some parts of Assam and Nagaland, IMD said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some parts of Telangana, some more parts of Central & North Bay of Bengal and North Eastern states during next 48 hours, it further added.

The department said that conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Bay of Bengal and North Eastern states, entire Sikkim, and some parts of Odisha and West Bengal during in the next 24 hours.

ALSO READ: What to read into Jio-Facebook, Airtel-Amazon, and Google-Vodafone Idea tie-ups?

ALSO READ: Coronavirus vaccine: Pfizer CEO claims COVID-19 medicine could be ready by October-end

ALSO READ: Annoyed by coronavirus caller tune? Here's how to avoid it