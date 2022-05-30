Heavy rains and thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR; flights delayed, traffic hit

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Monday bringing traffic to a standstill and causing power outages at several places.

Even flights were affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the flight-tracking websites, several passenger planes were circling over the national capital’s airport waiting for the bad weather to clear.

#6ETravelAdvisory : Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://t.co/F83aKztgwO. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 30, 2022

Domestic low-cost airline IndiGo tweeted that "Raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook.”

Heavy rainfall also brought down the temperature, providing relief to the residents from the days of scorching heat. Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 per cent.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi, had forecasted that thunderstorms and gusty winds with a speed of up to 50 km per hour would accompany the rain over adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, and South-West Delhi.

According to the weather office forecast, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds are expected at places like Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan).

Parts of the national capital had also received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius.

(With input from agencies)