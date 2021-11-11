Heavy rains lash Chennai; Duraisamy subway closed, severe waterlogging reported

Heavy rains have impacted normal life severely since Wednesday evening. With the formation of a depression in southwest Bay of Bengal about 170km east-southeast of Chennai and 170km east of Puducherry, the state will see more rainfall for at least two days.

Weather system may cross the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast by November 11. Extreme waterlogging was also reported at several parts of Chennai due to the heavy downpour.

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of 11th November 2021. pic.twitter.com/9fqM88YxdN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2021 Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai pic.twitter.com/Wu3wruFKbG — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021 The Met department advised fishermen to avoid Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts on account of "squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph." These conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along-off Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast and Gulf of Mannar. The Met department advised fishermen to avoid Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts on account of "squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph." These conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along-off Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast and Gulf of Mannar.

Major subways and traffic diversions like the Duraisamy subway have been closed due to waterlogging in the state. It also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in areas like Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvanamalai, Kallakuruchim and Salem and very heavy rainfall in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Myladurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Krishnagiri.

IMD Chennai predicted heavy rainfall in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The weather watchdog further noted that sea conditions will be rough to very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The rain situation in Tamil Nadu brings back memories of 2015. Chennai experienced nightmarish flooding after heavy rainfall and release of surplus water into the Adyar River from Chembarambakkam reservoir.

Also read: 'Passengers take a tractor ride to catch flight’: Netizens say on flooding in and around Bengaluru airport