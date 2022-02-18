Here's how a Youtube prankster became world's richest man for 7 mins

Max Fosh, a YouTube prankster, claimed he became the world's richest person, surpassing tech billionaire Elon Musk. However, there is a catch. The glory lasted for a brief seven minutes after he opened a company called "Unlimited Money Limited".



In a video shared by Fosh he saidd how he had set up a company. "In the UK, it's quite easy to set up a company. There's something called the company's house, and you essentially fill a form". But he needed a name for the company, which should end with "Ltd". So, he ironically came up with the venture 'Unlimited Money Ltd'.



For this imaginary company, Fosh ticked the box which said: manufacture of "macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products". However, he admitted that he does not understand what "farinaceous" means but says "that's what the company does".



"If I created and registered a company with 10 billion shares with about unlimited money limited and sold one share for 50 pounds as an investment opportunity, that would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds, technically," he says while declaring, "That would make me the richest man in the world absolutely decimating my nearest rival Elon Musk."



He later got a "certificate" and declared that "unlimited money limited" was "officially" a company.



He is seen wearing a suit and setting up a shop in London's financial district and even finds an "investor" who signs a 50-pound deal completing the "stock transfer". He then sends the documents to the valuation adviser.



Two weeks later the authorities respond to his business venture and the market cap is assessed at "500 billion pounds" making him the "richest man in the world" however the letter said: "due to lack of revenue activity, there is highly likely that you are now being accused of fraudulent activity."



The letter recommended, "unlimited money limited" should be "dissolved".



Fosh did exactly that. But for 7 minutes, the YouTuber claimed to have been the world's richest man. He adds that he will frame the "certificate".



The video has gone viral garnering over 7,60,000 views so far. The headline proudly declares: "I became the world's richest man for 7 minutes."



Max Fosh is a London born YouTuber, who has 6,45,000 subscribers. In some of his previous pranks, he had announced running for London Mayor, paid £5,000 to hire a large projector to beam dad jokes onto the Angel of the North, and printed his CV on top of a car to try to get a job at the BBC.