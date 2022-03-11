Here's what Anand Mahindra had to say about Ajay Devgn's 'confession'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday praised Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn for his "confession" that behind his action-hero persona on the big screen lies a "doting father".

The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group noted on Twitter that Devgn's confession makes the superstar an even tougher action hero. "And this confession, @ajaydevgn makes you an even tougher action hero-because now we know what you're fighting for…".

And this confession, @ajaydevgn makes you an even tougher action hero—because now we know what you’re fighting for… https://t.co/85FdEJN228 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2022

Ajay Devgn had made the confession to Mahindra in response to an advertisement shared by the Mahindra chairman for the Mahindra Supro Profit Truck which featured the Bollywood star.

In the ad, a Mahindra Supro Truck driver gets his daughter admitted to a prestigious school. He can afford the high school fees as he is able to generate more profit thanks to the Mahindra Supro Profit Truck. Ajay Devgn narrates the various features of the truck in the ad and says that customers can return the truck if it does not help them in generating more profit. "Mahindra likh kar dete hain ye (Mahindra gives this in writing)" says Devgn in the ad for the Mahindra Supro Profit Truck.

Anand Mahindra had shared the ad on the occasion of International Women's Day. He thanked Ajay Devgn for endorsing the Mahindra Supro Profit Truck driver's support for his daughter's education. Mahindra wrote that it was good to see Ajay Devgn's "kind, gentle" side in the ad. "A lot less menacing than when you're doing your stunt with those big trucks," added Mahindra.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for endorsing this Father’s support of his daughter on #InternationalWomensDay @ajaydevgn It’s good to see this kind, gentle side of you…A lot less menacing than when you’re doing your stunt with those big trucks…😊 pic.twitter.com/OD8OfhMnjS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 8, 2022

Recently, Ajay Devgn made his web series debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The thriller show is based on hit UK series Luther in which Idris Elba plays the titular character. . The series was released on Disney+Hotstar on March 4.

Set in Mumbai, Rudra-The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them.

