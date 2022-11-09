Hero Electronix’s Qubo launches latest range of car air purifiers

Hero Electronix’s consumer technology brand, Qubo has launched a car air purifier. The new air purifier reduces air pollution inside the car by ensuring clean air. Its 3-layer filtration can remove PM 2.5-10, allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes, and other toxic pollutants from the car while reducing odors and in turn effectively improving the air quality, Hero Electronix mentioned.

The device comes with an automotive air quality monitoring system with a built-in TVOC sensor that can detect air quality and automatically adjust the fan speed. Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said that as winter begins in North India, smog is forming all over the region and particularly in the national capital region. While we can’t completely control our environment and the air we breathe, the need of the hour is to mitigate the risks as much as possible, he added.

"Our team has worked hard to bring this product in time to help our consumers manage the impact of pollution while they are on the go. This is in line with our motto of smart products actually making our lives better," he added.

Rajpal hopes that the products like the Qubo air purifiers help manage the situation a little till more fundamental solutions to this problem are found.

The purifier is portable and lightweight product, compatible with every car adding to its overall ease of use. Customers can purchase it on all channels – Leading Online portals like Amazon, Quboworld.com, etc. and also across offline channels through a wide network of Dealer outlets.

Qubo was ubveiled by Hero Electronix in 2019 and is a brand of smart devices, starting with a nascent but growing smart home security market in India. Earlier this year, Qubo launched its Connected Auto range and is also a major in car dash

