Hero MotoCorp teases all-new black Super Splendor 125; to be launched soon

The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp has teased the new avatar of its 125cc commuter motorcycle ‘Super Splendor’, which will soon be launched in the country. This new variant of the Super Splendor will come in an all-black finish and is likely to share its underpinnings with the existing Super Splendor.

The company, in an Instagram post, shared an image of its upcoming bike and stated, “Your super cool road companion, in a bold new avatar, is coming soon. Brace yourself for the new Super Splendor 125 CC.”

However, the teaser does not reveal any details about the bike other than that this upcoming version will feature an all-black finish. Interestingly, Hero already offers an all-black version of the 100cc Splendor Plus.

Powertrain and features

The upcoming 125cc Super Splendor is likely to get its power through the same BS6-compliant 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 10.7hp and 10.6Nm. This powertrain will come paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Apart from the powertrain, the bike’s frame and the suspension set-up are also expected to be the same as the existing version. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and five-step adjustable dual rear shocks.

In terms of other hardware specs, the bike will also be getting the same telescopic front forks, five-step adjustable rear springs, and 130mm drum brakes on both wheels as the existing variant. In addition to this, the motorcycle will also be available with an option of a 240mm front disc brake along with a combined braking system.

Price and competition

Hero is expected to price the all-black edition of the Super Splendor to the same as its existing sibling or with a nominal price hike. The all-black edition of the 100cc Splendor is priced at Rs 71,728 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the same as the Splendor+ i3s with drum brakes. On the other hand, the disc variant of the Super Splendor costs Rs 81,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The upcoming Super Splendor is likely to go up against the likes of the Honda Shine and TVS Raider.