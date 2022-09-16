Highest French civilian distinction awarded to Swati Piramal

Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group, has been conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour). In a well-attended event held in Mumbai on Thursday, this was given away by Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. Created in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honour is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients. The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

A statement put out by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in France and teh Piramal Group said, “The highest French civilian award comes in recognition of Dr Piramal’s outstanding achievements and contribution in the fields of business and industry, science, medicine, art and culture, both nationally and internationally. In 2006, she was also awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite (Knight of the Order of Merit), France’s second highest civilian honour.” It went on to say that she is among India’s leading scientists and industrialists, “whose contribution to innovations, new medicines, and public health has touched many lives. She has also played a pivotal role in encouraging business and industry, innovation, art and culture between India and France.”

Piramal said the honour was a recognition of the efforts by her colleagues, both in India an internationally, across trade and business, science, arts, and culture. “The recognition motivates us to work towards further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Piramal group has a long relationship with France, both in arts and culture and in business. I am confident that the recognition will take our partnership to even greater heights in the coming time.”

In her speech at the investiture, Colonna said, “Dr Piramal’s strong influence on business and industry, public policy, healthcare governance and women’s leadership is widely recognized in India and abroad. Through this award, France also wishes to recognise Dr Piramal at the highest level as a true friend of France, a driving force to advance Indo-French ties in the fields of science, arts, culture, cuisine, and business.”

