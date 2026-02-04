Himachal, Kerala, Goa lead India's welcoming regions list as Bir stays No.1 city for 2026: Report

Himachal Pradesh has landed on a global list of the Top 10 Most Welcoming Regions on Earth, even as it continues to hold the top spot within India for the third year in a row, according to a new hospitality rankings report by Booking.com.

The findings come from the 14th edition of the annual Traveller Review Awards 2026, which draws on more than 370 million verified traveller reviews worldwide. This year, a record 1.81 million partners were recognised globally, a 5% increase compared to the year before, covering 1,817,848 accommodation providers, 1,977 rental car companies and 137 airport transfer suppliers.

India’s top welcoming picks: Himachal leads, Bir stays on top

In India, Himachal Pradesh was named the Most Welcoming Region for 2026, followed by Kerala and Goa. In the city rankings, Bir (Himachal Pradesh) retained the title of Most Welcoming City in India for the second consecutive year, followed by Mararikulam (Kerala) and Jaisalmer (Rajasthan).

The broader list of India’s Most Welcoming Regions for 2026 includes:

Himachal Pradesh

Kerala

Goa

Rajasthan

Jammu & Kashmir

Uttarakhand

Puducherry

Assam

Karnataka

Haryana

Meanwhile, the Most Welcoming Cities in India list features:

Bir

Mararikulam

Jaisalmer

McLeod Ganj

Mukteswar

Khajuraho

Bhim Tal

Manali

Hampi

Mandrem

Himachal joins a global welcoming shortlist

The report notes that the global list is “determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in 2026”, and highlights destinations across continents.

Alongside Himachal Pradesh, the Most Welcoming Regions on Earth list includes Hidalgo (Mexico), Montepulciano (Italy), Newfoundland and Labrador (Canada), Magong (Taiwan), Navarra (Spain), San Martin de los Andes (Argentina), Idaho (USA), Harrogate (UK) and Fredericksburg (USA).

The Most Welcoming Cities on Earth list includes Sachsen (Germany), Pirenopolis (Brazil), Phang Nga (Thailand), Swakopmund (Namibia), Overijssel (Netherlands), Takayama (Japan), Epirus (Greece), Montepulciano (Italy), Chiriqui (Panama) and Magong (Taiwan).

Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com, said, “We are especially delighted to see Himachal Pradesh being recognised as one of the Most Welcoming Regions - this well-deserved honour reflects both the region’s stunning natural beauty and the dedication of our accommodation partners in providing top-notch service and unforgettable stays.”