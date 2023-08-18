Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll climbs to 74, Rs 10,000 cr damage across state

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall and landslides in many parts, rose to 74 as another body was pulled out of the rubble of a Shiva temple in Shimla and two more people were killed in Chamba district, officials said on Thursday.

Twenty one of these deaths were in the three major landslides in Shimla alone - at the Shiva temple in Summer Hill and in Fagli and Krishnanagar. Eight people are still feared buried in the temple debris.

Beginning Sunday, the state saw heavy rains for three days, followed by which the intensity reduced. As many as 217 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

Rescue operations are still underway at the landslide sites in Shimla. So far, 14 bodies have been recovered from Summer Hill, five from Fagli and two from Krishnanagar, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

The Indian Army, Air Force and other rescue personnel evacuated 309 people from the flood-affected area in Kangra district's Fatehpur and Pong Dam in Indora. 2074 people have been evacuated from these areas over the last few days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday visited the rain and flood-affected areas of Sarkaghat assembly segment of Mandi district. "For partially damaged houses, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs one lakh each. Interacted with 23 disaster affected families of Gram Panchayat Gahera and asked the administration to provide all possible facilities to the people living in the relief camps," he tweeted.

आज मण्डी जिला के सरकाघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वर्षा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों मटेहड़ी बलद्वाड़ा, जुकैन क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर प्रभावित लोगों से बातचीत की। आंशिक रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त मकानों के लिए सरकार एक-एक लाख रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता देगी। ग्राम पंचायत गैहरा के 23 आपदाग्रस्त परिवारों से भी… pic.twitter.com/CGWitMhnKK — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 17, 2023

As per officials, 875 roads remain blocked in the state, and 1,135 transformers and 285 water supply schemes are disrupted.

Sukhu, in an interview with PTI, said the state will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure damaged by the heavy rains this monsoon. He estimated that the loss in the two devastating spells of heavy rains - this week and in July - is about Rs 10,000 crore.

The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. "We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind".

(With agency inputs)