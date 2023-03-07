HinduPhobicSwiggy takes Twitter by storm ahead of Holi; here’s what happened

Foodtech unicorn Swiggy is ruling the Twitter trends as #HinduPhobicSwiggy became a talking point a day before Holi due to a controversial billboard advertisement by the brand. The billboard features eggs and reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”
Soon after the advertisement became viral on Twitter, users asked the foodtech company to let them celebrate Holi the way they want to. A user tagged Swiggy and wrote, “Did you put up the same billboard during Eid, asking Muslims to refrain from slaughtering goats or during Christmas urging Christians to not cut down trees? Keep your Hinduphobia out of our festivals and let us celebrate Holi the way we want.”
ISCKON Vice President Radharaman Das said that Swiggy is an old offender as it is also famous or rather infamous for sending non-veg items to their staunchly vegetarian customers who had ordered vegetarian items. Das tweeted, “Swiggy starts campaign to give Hindus gyan on Holi. Starts massive ad campaign with hashtag #BuraMatKhelo. Same company Swiggy is also famous for sending non-veg items to some of their customers who are staunch vegetarians and had ordered veg items: Swiggy #BuraMatBhejo.”
Yogi Devnath, a member of All India Sadhu Samaj and former President of the Kutch Sant Samaj, also jumped on the gravy train of the trend and urged Swiggy to apologise for the advertisement. Devnath tweeted, “Hey Swiggy it’s not okay to give selective information on Hindu festivals. Your Holi reel and billboard is creating a wrong perception about Holi. You must apologise and take steps to promote cultural diversity.”
Former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki tweeted, “Holi reel and billboard of Swiggy is disrespectful towards a festival celebrated by millions. Why no such information on other non-Hindu festivals? Swiggy must apologise to Hindus for its intentional mistake.”
While some Twitter users were incensed by the recent Swiggy ad campaign, others said this was a harmless campaign. A user wrote, “I’m genuinely curious. Is breaking eggs on someone’s head a part of Holi? In the ad, Swiggy seems to be asking people not to smash eggs on someone’s head for Holi. How is it bad?”
Another user said this is a positive advert and that food wastage should be avoided. The user tweeted, “It’s a beautiful ad by Swiggy. An egg is a product that should be eaten rather than thrown on somebody’s head. They didn’t say not to play Holi but to play with colors either, they are providing special Holi essentials also on their app. Positive advertisement.”
A user who goes by the username Pahadipk on Twitter asked is throwing eggs and other stuff on people in the name of Holi appropriate. He wrote, “What’s wrong with Bura Mat Khelo? Is throwing eggs, muck, gatar ka pani on people, correct?”
Another user poked fun at those seeking apology from Swiggy and wrote, “They’re literally saying eggs shouldn’t be used in Holi (sic) is it tough to see the red & white cross? Bura mat khelo meant don’t use eggs for Holi, which tons of “Hindus” do. Understand the text first, then go around asking for apologies.”
Meanwhile, Swiggy has decided to take down the controversial billboards down due to the controversy around these ads.
