'Hire me to unlock my full...': Viral half-printed resume leaves Reddit stun

A job seeker has become an unexpected star on the internet after pulling off one of the most unconventional, and hilarious, moves in job hunting: submitting a resume that’s only half-printed, paired with the cheeky plea, “Hire me to unlock my full potential.”

The resume, which has gone viral across social media platforms, first surfaced on the popular subreddit r/recruitinghell under the title, “Resume printed halfway and said: Hire me to unlock full potential.” The post quickly captured attention, racking up views, comments, and shares as users debated whether it was a stroke of genius or simply a printer gone rogue.

The top section of the resume displayed a partial image of the applicant’s face, along with a standard career objective that read: “To be part of your company, wherein I can enhance my skills and gain more knowledge as well as develop my personality as a career person.”

But instead of listing qualifications, skills, or previous work experience, the document abruptly cuts off. The entire lower half of the page is left blank, except for one bold, centred line declaring: “Hire me to unlock my full potential.”

Reddit is impressed

This minimalist, and cryptic, approach to job hunting left Redditors in stitches. Comments poured in, with users trying to outdo one another’s jokes and speculation.

“They’re going to email you back a lootbox that has a 0.01% chance of containing an offer,” quipped one commenter, poking fun at how digital transactions and gaming culture intersect with modern life.

Another joked, “The printer paused to ask for payment before printing the rest,” hinting at the frustrating experience many people face with printers demanding ink refills or maintenance just when they’re needed most.

Yet not everyone dismissed the stunt as a mere joke. Several users praised the creativity, suggesting it might actually work in grabbing a recruiter’s attention.

“I won’t even pretend this isn’t one of the most clever things I have seen in ages,” wrote one Reddit user. “If I were a recruiter, I’d 100% be giving you a call for an interview. Might not hire you, but that got you right into my office, without question.”

The post has since been widely circulated beyond Reddit, sparking debate about how far candidates should go to stand out in competitive job markets. While some hail it as brilliant marketing, others remain sceptical, questioning whether such a bold move would impress hiring managers or backfire spectacularly.