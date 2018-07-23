Hiring sentiment has picked up, according to Employment Outlook Report by TeamLease Services

Hiring sentiment in companies will be at a high of 95% for the next few months, says the Employment Outlook Report by staffing company TeamLease Services that evaluated the hiring and job growth sentiment for the period of April to September 2018.

The report surveyed 695 small, medium and large companies across 16 sectors in eight cities to understand the hiring sentiments.

The report forecasts a 4% increase in the net employment outlook to 95% compared with 91% in the preceding six months -- October to March. An improved growth outlook is being attributed to the positive hiring sentiment in eight out of the 16 sectors surveyed. Across the employers surveyed, KPO was the most gung-ho about hiring with 4% increase in hiring sentiment. Other sectors with an average 3% positive hiring outlook were E-commerce & Technology start-ups, Financial Services and Media & Entertainment.

The sectors that show a 4% dip in hiring sentiment by are Agriculture & Agro Chemical and Telecommunications, followed by Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Education, and Manufacturing.

Employers are looking to hire across the profiles of Blue Collar (+5%), Sales (+4%) and Marketing (+4%) followed by Information Technology (+2%) and Engineering (+1%).

"Asia-Pacific region has the most positive net employment outlook (62%) across global markets for the April-September, FY 19 as compared to October- March, FY 18. In fact, the positive hiring sentiment when benchmarked against global markets shows India to be ahead of the APAC (global leaders) by 33% and ahead of Europe (global laggard) by 54%. The overall positive sentiment is in alignment with the growth in GDP," says Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services.

Five out of eight have shown positive outlook towards hiring. Mumbai continues to top the list with 4% growth in positive outlook with Delhi close behind with 3% rise. Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune had a small incremental improvement in outlook. The in-depth analysis indicated positivity in Metro and Tier 1 cities with Tier 2 also substantially improving.