Hiring to pick up this fiscal, says Michael Page report

Hiring in India is set to rise by 25 per cent in 2018/19, projects professional recruitment consultancy Michael Page in its India Salary Benchmark report.Most of the increase in demand for talent will come from software, infra, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, NBFCs and professional services.

However, the trend is visible across all sectors.Companies had put hiring in the second half of 2017 on hold due to suboptimal results, says Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director of Michael Page India. Also, decisions on budgets typically happen at the end of the calendar year, he points. High demand for sales and marketing roles will continue in 2018. Sales professionals with leadership skills will be in demand across industries while in marketing, professionals with experience in consumer, digital and sales enablement will be highly sought after.

"The hiring sentiment across finance functions has strengthened with the continuing emphasis on 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. With investments in 2018 pouring in from private equity firms in infrastructure, energy, and e-commerce spaces, we expect to see increased demand for finance candidates in these sectors, with strong focus on fundraising and investor relations experience, " says Dumoulin.

Similarly, increments are also slightly better than last financial year at 8.5 to 13%. Sectors that will give more than 10% hikes are FMCG, pharma and private equity. These sectors also pay better traditionally.People with critical skills such as digital marketers, data analysts, product managers, etc. are commanding a higher premium than ever before.

Another key trend is the increasing focus on variable pay by domestic companies. Bonus is not just related to a company's performance but also an individual's performance, says the report.