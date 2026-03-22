'His support didn't come overnight': Anaya Bangar on father Sanjay Bangar's role in gender-affirming surgery

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has said she has undergone gender-affirming surgery in Thailand, describing it as a defining moment in her transition.

In a social media post on Saturday, Anaya shared a hospital picture with her father after the procedure, calling the experience deeply personal and reflective of a longer emotional journey involving both her and her family.

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“This journey wasn’t easy not just for me, but for my family too. Understanding, accepting, and standing by me took time. It wasn’t instant. There were moments of confusion, questions, and growth for all of us. But today, standing here, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude," she wrote.

She said her father’s presence during the surgery carried particular meaning, noting that his support evolved over time.

“To have my father beside me through one of the most important moments of my life means everything. His support didn’t come overnight but when it did, it was real, unconditional, and strong. This surgery was a big step for me, but having him with me made it feel possible. Growth takes time. Love takes time. But when it comes, it’s worth everything. Grateful. Always," she added.

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Anaya, who was assigned male at birth and earlier known as Aryan.

Her father, Sanjay Bangar, represented India in Tests and ODIs and later served as a batting coach for the national team. She was raised in India and grew up around the sport, which shaped her early career choices.

Before her transition became public, Anaya had pursued cricket at the junior level, featuring in Mumbai Under-16, Pondicherry Under-19 trials, and Mumbai Under-23 trials, following a path similar to her father’s early years in the game.

Her transition entered the public domain in 2023 when she began Hormone Replacement Therapy, sharing updates from the process online. While she described the phase as bringing clarity, it also affected her ability to continue competing at the same level in cricket.