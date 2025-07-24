'Home, car, iPhone — mistake or milestone?' CTO explains why some financial 'mistakes' are worth making

In the age of financial influencers and algorithm-driven advice, we’re often told to optimize every rupee. Don’t buy a car — it depreciates the moment you drive it. A home loan will shackle you for decades. EMIs are your enemy. But as Shyam Achuthan, Founder and CTO at TunerLabs, puts it: “We are not spreadsheets. We are human beings — with emotions, dreams, and the need for meaning behind our choices.”

That’s why sometimes, what looks like a financial misstep may actually be a life milestone.

Emotional wealth is real

Take the case of home ownership. For someone who has spent their life in rented spaces, shifting homes year after year, buying a house isn't just about bricks and interest rates. It's about identity. It's waking up in a space that’s truly yours, putting your name on the nameplate, and creating permanence in a life that’s often transient.

“Buying a home, to some, might look like an expensive mistake,” says Achuthan. “But for many, it's a moment of emotional arrival. That sense of security and belonging — it’s worth more than any market return.”

Similarly, a car isn't always a luxury. It’s freedom. It's the ability to visit aging parents, drop your kids to school in the rain, or take a spontaneous long drive just to clear your mind. Sure, it costs money. But the returns come in the form of joy, connection, and peace of mind.

Balance aspiration with awareness

Of course, Achuthan is no stranger to practicality. “You can honor your dreams without losing sight of smart financial choices,” he says. One great example? Buying a well-maintained car that’s 2-3 years old. It avoids the steep depreciation hit of a new car while still offering reliability and modern features.

The same principle applies to gadgets or lifestyle upgrades. If you're buying a phone on a ₹10,000 EMI, pair it with a personal challenge: find a way to earn ₹10,000 more starting next month. “Turn indulgence into incentive,” says Achuthan. “Start a side hustle. Freelance. Monetize your skills. Let your expenses push you to grow.”

Try before you buy

Before making any large purchase, Achuthan suggests an exercise in foresight. Simulate the EMI. For three to four months, set aside the amount you’d be paying. If your savings and lifestyle remain stable, you’re likely ready. If it feels like a strain, you’ve just saved yourself from regret.

Spend with purpose, not guilt

At the heart of Achuthan’s philosophy is a simple truth: money isn’t just about accumulation — it’s about alignment.

“Align your spending with your values,” he says. “Then align your efforts to support that spending. That’s how you turn financial decisions into life decisions.”

So yes — buy the house. Get the car. Gift yourself the phone. But let each purchase be more than just consumption. Let it be a catalyst for growth, a symbol of progress, and a commitment to level up.

Because as Shyam Achuthan reminds us, “The richest person isn’t the one who spent the least. It’s the one who lived meaningfully, loved deeply — and figured out how to pay for it along the way.”