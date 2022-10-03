Honda Cars offers 'Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023' finance scheme for City, Amaze buyers

Japanese automaker Honda Cars India, on Monday, announced a new festive offer ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ for car buyers in the country. For this, the company has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL). The car company expects this scheme to increase the sales of the car in the festive season.

Honda’s ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ finance scheme will allow customers to buy any variants of Honda Amaze & Honda City in 2022 and pay regular EMIs from 2023. This unique scheme will be available across all authorized Honda dealerships and branches of KMPL in the country.

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., while speaking about the initiative, said, "With this partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, our valuable customers will have a unique opportunity to buy their favourite Honda City and Honda Amaze now and make the payment later. We urge our customers to avail this scheme to its best and look forward to more customers joining our Honda family and discover the delight of driving a Honda car."

Honda Cars India with this initiative aims to enhance the consumer’s ease of buying experience. The auto manufacturer’s special festive scheme ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ is in force with immediate effect and will be available till October 31, 2022.

The company also informed that the finance would be available for up to 85 per cent of the on-road cost of the car with negligible cost EMI for the first three months and regular EMIs from the fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure.

Shahrukh Todiwala, President & Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, speaking on the collaboration, said: "We have always cherished our partnership with Honda Cars India Ltd. We hope that our tailor-made car loan scheme for Honda customers will add to their joy this festive season. We encourage car buyers to make the most of this scheme and own their dream Honda car through easy instalments."