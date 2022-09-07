Honda sells 5 lakh units of 'Amaze' since its introduction; tier 2,3 cities contribute 60%

Japanese automaker Honda Cars India on Wednesday announced that it has cumulatively sold 5,00,000 units of its compact sedan ‘Amaze’ since its introduction in 2013. The Made in India Amaze, which the company claims as an India-centric product, is built at the company’s Takpura plant in Rajasthan and is sold in both domestic and export markets in different countries.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve the 5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and our partners for their continuous support. Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs but also exceeds their expectations.”

Honda Amaze, which is presently available in second generation version in the domestic market, holds a strong position in the country’s entry sedan segment and enjoys a preferred brand status among personal buyers, said the company in a statement.

Tsumura further added, “It’s our endeavor to offer the latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety, and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is a reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”

The Honda Amaze is available in both Manual Transmission and CVT in Petrol with 1.2L i-VTEC engine and also Diesel with 1.5L i-DTEC engine. Interestingly, Amaze is the only car in its segment that offers a CVT automatic gearbox and an option of petrol and diesel engine. Honda Amaze goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

Honda Amaze, which is the entry model in the company’s line-up, is also the largest selling model for the company in the country and accounts for over 40 percent of its overall sales. The car manufacturer also claims that almost 40 per cent of its customers are first-time buyers.

Honda also revealed that Amaze’s current sales contribution from Tier 1 markets is almost 40 per cent while Tier 2 and 3 combined contribution is around 60 per cent. The carmaker further added that the share of automatic transmission in Amaze has also increased from 9 per cent in 2013 to more than 30 per cent currently.

When the Amaze was launched in 2013, only 33 per cent of cars sold had petrol powertrains, but by the time the second generation was revealed in 2018, around 72 per cent of sales were from the petrol versions. The petrol-powered Amaze accounts for 93 per cent of sales of the car in 2022.