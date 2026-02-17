'Horror stories,' 'utterly shameful': Netizens dismayed after AI wearables are stolen at India AI Summit

A high-profile technology event meant to showcase India’s AI ambitions instead opened with controversy after a Bengaluru startup founder alleged his product was stolen from inside the exhibition area during a security clearance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, said the incident occurred on Day 1 of the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. His company builds a wearable AI device capable of tracking conversations and analysing emotions.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote: “Day 1 of the AI Impact Summit turned out to be a pain for us.”

He said he had attended the event to support the ecosystem and the government’s push for AI adoption. “I wanted to show up personally to support the ecosystem and the government’s push. But what happened next was shocking,” he added.

According to Yadav, security personnel began clearing the hall hours before the Prime Minister’s visit.

“At 12 noon, security personnel arrived to sanitise and cordon off the area ahead of the visit by PM Modi visit at 2pm,” he said.

He asked whether he should take the wearables along, but was told the items would be safe since other founders were leaving laptops behind. “Trusting them, I left. Hoping that the wearables will be safe, and If I am lucky, it might catch the eye of PM Modi.”

When access was restored several hours later, the boxes at his booth were empty.

“Think about this: We paid for flights, accommodation, logistics and even the booth. Only to see our wearables disappear inside a high-security zone.”

“If only security and official entourage had access, how did this happen? This is extremely disappointing.”

Online reactions erupt

The allegation quickly sparked strong reactions online from attendees and observers, many of whom questioned the event’s management.

One user wrote, “I have just spoken with him No one from summit or delhi Police has reached out to him yet.”

Another post criticised the organisation, “As forewarned by many, the ‘AI Summit’, appears to have exhibited a classic case of failing to organise ‘a piss-up in a brewery’ on its opening day! The first day of the ‘Summit’ - if at all it may be dignified by such a term - appears to have been more a shambles than a showcasing or space for learning, by the accounts of those attending it. This lackadaisical temperament - of the government and its agencies - towards those who are genuinely invested in India’s progress and wish to contribute to it, is a recurring impediment to any inspiration for entrepreneurship.”

A separate attendee posted, “I'm restraining myself from comparing this to similar events in Singapore, Dubai etc. But, I won't. And yet. I'll say this. This is despicable. Horrible arrangement. I've heard horror stories from those who attended today. Terrible.”

Some compared Indian expo practices with international events, “Having attended expos in Dubai, China, Hong Kong, and Thailand, I believe Indian trade fair infrastructure needs significant improvement. It also lacks discipline from both exhibitors and visitors. The Chinese say there are more visitors than professional buyers at B2B expos. At the Canton Fair, booths are simply cordoned off with cello tape after closing each day; nothing is moved until the final day of vacating. Similarly at other events overseas. Here in India, can't leave booths unattended”

Another comment said, “You follow rules in India so that you can be exploited by those who don’t. It is utterly shameful that this happens at a place which is supposed to showcase India to the world.”

High-profile gathering overshadowed

The five-day summit, inaugurated on February 16, is among India’s most prominent technology gatherings this year, drawing global leaders including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.