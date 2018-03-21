Rise in smartphone use, business travel lead to fast tech adoption in hospitality sector

Rising smartphone penetration, increasing participation of millennial travellers and rise in business travel are leading to fast adoption of technology in the hospitality sector. The digital advancements in the travel space revolve around five areas - mobile, social media, big data, Artificial Intelligence and virtual/augmented reality, says the latest KPMG-FICCI report titled 'Expedition 3.0: Travel and Hospitality Gone Digital'.
The travel and hospitality sector is one of the key contributors to the economic growth across the world. In India, the travel and tourism sector accounts for 3.3 per cent of the country's GDP and 5.8 per cent of the total employment. Here are four instances of technology adoption by travel and tourism companies across the world.
- Marriott International seems to be ahead of the curve when it comes to technology. The largest hotel chain in the world uses dynamic pricing to enhance revenue management. It collects unstructured and semi-structured data on things like weather conditions and events scheduled in an area to forecast demand and determine the right price for each room, as well as for its restaurants, catering and meeting spaces. Marriott also monitors different touch points of customer interaction to offer them services.
- Hilton Worldwide is using a robot concierge service Connie, which is based on Watson, the cognitive computing technology platform by IBM. Connie obtains domain knowledge from Watson and WayBlazer, which is an AI-driven recommendation engine. It talks to the guests, greets and assists them, provides information to plan their trips, and personalise the guest experience. With each interaction, Connie learns and adapts more to improve its interactions with the guests.
- A formidable player in the sharing economy space, Airbnb, is experimenting with virtual and augmented reality wherein users can get inside a house and explore it through 360-degree photo and 3D scans. AR also enables users to share navigate through daily challenges. For instance, AR could be used to provide travellers with instant language translations for queries like how to operate a hotel room's air conditioning or the stories behind places that a traveller visits.
- In 2016, nearly 28 per cent of customers who booked at Marriott.com were millennials. Based on this insight, Marriott launched an influencer marketing campaign using Snapchat in March 2017 where four social influencers stayed at four different Marriott properties globally and created online content using Snapchat's video-capturing Spectacles.