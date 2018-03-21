Rise in smartphone use, business travel lead to fast tech adoption in hospitality sector

Rising smartphone penetration, increasing participation of millennial travellers and rise in business travel are leading to fast adoption of technology in the hospitality sector. The digital advancements in the travel space revolve around five areas - mobile, social media, big data, Artificial Intelligence and virtual/augmented reality, says the latest KPMG-FICCI report titled 'Expedition 3.0: Travel and Hospitality Gone Digital'.

The travel and hospitality sector is one of the key contributors to the economic growth across the world. In India, the travel and tourism sector accounts for 3.3 per cent of the country's GDP and 5.8 per cent of the total employment. Here are four instances of technology adoption by travel and tourism companies across the world.