House worth $1.4 million! Hong Kong offers prize to push COVID-19 vaccination

Hong Kong is offering free apartment worth $1.4 million as a special prize to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 .

Hong Kong residents who have received two vaccine doses are eligible for the draw to win the brand-new apartment. This move comes as local authorities grapple with widespread reluctance to get inoculated.

Sino Group's philanthropic arm Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said that they are offering a new 449 square foot apartment to citizens who will get the vaccine in their Grand Central project in the Kwun Tong area.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government said it was studying options including donating unused vaccines, some of which are set to expire by August. Authorities have said that the surplus could hurt future procurement of shots.

The government has been working to encourage residents to get inoculated by giving policy incentives like reopening bars and shortening quarantines.

Despite being one of the few places in the world to make vaccines available to all adults, only 12.6 per cent of the 7.5 million population has been fully inoculated, reports Bloomberg. The country is behind its neighbour Singapore, where 28.3 per cent of the population has received the COVID-19 jabs.

Also Read: Jobs scene in small towns suffers a blow in Covid-19 second wave

Also Read: Cognizant starts COVID-19 vaccination drive for 6.5 lakh associates, families

Also Read: COVID-19: India Inc's sentiments take hit, Business Confidence Index falls to 51.5 from 74.2