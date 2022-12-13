How Bengaluru airport, TCS employees helped a Danish man find his late grandfather's lost watch 

In India if one loses any valuable item in public spaces, it is more or less understood that it won’t be found. But a Danish man had unbelievable luck after he found his late grandfather’s watch that he had lost in Bengaluru airport.

Anders Andersen, Director and Head of Business Technology Enterprise Solutions at Tryg, said that he recently visited India for work and got to experience its rich culture. But what happened on his way home made him an even bigger fan of the country and its people.

Andersen said in a LinkedIn post that he accidentally left his watch in one of the X-Ray trays. The watch, he said, had immense sentimental value to him as it was gifted to him by his late grandfather.

He said he noticed the missing watch once he was in the plane from Bengaluru to Frankfurt. Andersen said that he wrote an email to Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Airports Authority of India, and their local partner Tata Consultancy Services.

Andersen did not have much hope as finding a watch in an Indian airport is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. He, however, received a reply from Bengaluru Airport Engagement Centre 20 minutes after he sent the mail. Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost & Found sent him a reply 14 minutes later, and eventually TCS replied too.

He was eventually informed by the Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost & Found that confirmed that they found his watch and it was ready for pick-up from the airport. A TCS representative then drove to the airport and picked the watch, which was handed over to Andersen by a representative who was returning to Denmark.

“This was a tiny needle in a huge haystack situation, and I am overwhelmed by the professionalism, effectiveness and cooperation of Bengaluru Airport CISF and the Terminal Lost & Found team. And I am grateful to Tata Group Consultancy Services team for their local assistance and commitment to reunite me with my watch,” he said.

He said that this was far above and beyond what anyone could have expected and that he was grateful for the help.

