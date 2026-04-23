How Iran continues to triumph in trolling Trump

As tensions between the United States and Iran spill from the Strait of Hormuz into the digital space, Tehran has opened a parallel front — one powered not by missiles, but by memes.

Across continents, official Iranian embassy accounts have been churning out sharp, often surreal posts targeting US President Donald Trump, turning geopolitical friction into a sustained online mockery campaign.

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From AI-generated videos to pop-culture parodies and sarcastic one-liners, the messaging has been relentless — and, increasingly, coordinated.

Memes are officially taking over now

The trolling is no longer confined to anonymous accounts or fringe corners of the internet. It is now coming from verified diplomatic handles — from Zimbabwe to Tajikistan and Indonesia.

One post by an Iranian embassy mocked Trump’s erratic statement with a checklist-style jab.

In 24 hours, the President of the United States has:

— Thanked Iran for closure of Hormuz.

— Threatened Iran.

— Blamed China.

— Praised China.

— Declared the blockade a success.

— Confirmed Iran restocked through it.

— Promised a deal with Iran.

— Promised bombs will fall on… — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) April 21, 2026

Another widely shared post featured a stylised image of Trump with an exposed brain and the caption: “Speaking without thinking.”

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Trump is a Pro liar turbo max. pic.twitter.com/xmimYJOA8Y — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 20, 2026

These posts often respond in near real-time to Trump’s own social media activity, which has itself drawn scrutiny for rapid, contradictory messaging on the conflict.

But they're still just wandering around in the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/YdxoYBQKLs — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 13, 2026

From Mr Bean to ‘Pirates of Hormuz’

The tone ranges from sarcastic to cinematic.

World from (the child within) Trump's perspective: A Paper Zoo pic.twitter.com/kdQkYSARd3 — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 14, 2026

One embassy post recreated a Hollywood-style poster titled “Pirates of the Hormuz”, casting Trump as a chaotic maritime figure.

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Another turned into a cartoonish character wandering aimlessly — a format that mirrors the physical comedy associated with Mr Bean-style humour, a recurring reference in several meme formats shared by pro-Iran accounts.

Waiting for negotiations like…

//

Masih nunggu negosiasi nih… pic.twitter.com/qmK6t18t5F — Iran Embassy in Indonesia (@IraninIndonesia) April 21, 2026

In another instance, a post showed Trump holding a toy-like telephone, captioned: “Donald Trump directing military operation via a dedicated phone supplied by his top generals.”

Donald Trump directing military operations via a dedicated phone supplied by his top generals pic.twitter.com/RD4vcsYYbW — Iran Embassy_Tashkent (@iran_uzbekistan) April 22, 2026

Elsewhere, an embassy account posted a four-panel image of a man — reminiscent of the iconic Mr Bean waiting gag — with the caption: “Waiting for negotiations like… // Still waiting for negotiations here...”

The messaging frequently blends Western pop culture with political satire, making it instantly recognisable to global audiences.

AI, Internet and satire

Pro-Iran groups have deployed artificial intelligence to produce “sophisticated English-language memes” designed to resonate with Western audiences, according to a report by AP.

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These include Lego-style animations, musical clips, and even religious imagery — such as a viral video depicting Trump in a satirical religious scene.

The strategy reflects a broader shift in modern conflict, where influence operations increasingly play out online. Iranian-linked creators have leaned heavily into humour, irony and exaggeration — tools that travel faster than formal diplomatic statements.

A coordinated digital push

The volume and consistency of posts suggest more than spontaneous trolling. Iranian diplomatic missions and affiliated groups have been flooding social media with viral AI-generated memes as part of a coordinated messaging effort.

This campaign has also tapped into Trump’s own digital persona. Known for his combative and often unpredictable social media style, Trump has long dominated online discourse but Iran’s meme ecosystem is now turning that style against him.

What makes this campaign unusual is its tone. Iran is adopting the language of internet culture and, for now, it is giving Iran a visible edge in the online narrative battle.