'How lazy are you to...': Ratan Tata's millennial manager takes on Gemini AI saree trend on Instagram

Google DeepMind’s Nano Banana, in the Google Gemini app, has been trending on social media for a while, letting users transform selfies into Bollywood-style portraits with chiffon sarees, flowing hair, and dreamy backdrops. While many embrace this AI-driven craze, others remain skeptical of its lasting appeal.

Shantanu Naidu, who served as the manager of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, recently roasted the Gemini AI saree trend on social media. In a viral video, Naidu said that most people sharing these AI-generated pictures live in India and have around 15 sarees in their cupboards.

The video was shared on Instagram with a disclaimer: “Mai toh masti mai bolta hai (I just talk in jest).”

Taking shots at the Indians posting AI-generated saree pictures of themselves, Naidu asked how lazy does one have to be to generate a video of an outfit they already have.

“Tum log India me hai. America mein nahi hai. India! Land of the saree. Tumhare kapaat mein at least 15 saree hai. Itna lazy ho gaya tum… AI ko generate karne ko bola jo kapda tumhare kapaat mein. (You live in India, not America. India – the land of the saree. You have at least 15 sarees lying in your cupboard. How lazy are you that you need AI to generate a video of an outfit you already have),” Naidu could be heard saying in the viral video.

Furthermore, he compared the trend to prompting an AI tool to generate a picture of him with his dog. He urged people using AI to generate saree pics to wear their own sarees.

“Original saree mein tum aur sundar dikhta hai. Saree pehno, photo nikalo (You look more beautiful in your original saree. Just wear a saree and click a photo).”

Naidu added that he would've understood if people were using AI to generate pictures in white wedding gowns since Indians don't typically have those outfits in their wardrobes.