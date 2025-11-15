How the ‘Sicko Leave’ trend is exploding online before Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert

Travis Scott’s India tour is set to enter its next phase as the rapper brings his CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR to Mumbai on November 19, 2025, following a packed debut in Delhi. In the lead-up to the show, a new wave of online humour has taken over social platforms, with young Indians turning routine leave applications into playful pop-culture references. Tapping into this wider cultural moment, BookMyShow Live has launched a digital initiative titled ‘Sicko Leave’ that mirrors the fan-driven creativity surrounding the tour.

Inspired by a fast-growing social trend where young Indians turn mundane leave requests into humorous, culturally coded mini skits, the campaign channels the same irreverent energy that has dominated memes, reels and workplace group chats in recent months. With Scott’s arrival sparking a nationwide cultural moment, Sicko Leave taps into the anticipation with a playful, tour-driven twist.

India’s Gen Z has spent the past few years rewriting the rules of online expression—mixing hyper-specific references, workplace wit and meme culture into everyday communication. Leave emails, out-of-office messages and even text excuses have become personality showcases. Sicko Leave enters this space with deliberate intention: not merely observing the trend, but building a fun, interactive structure around it.

Delhi has already revealed how intense Travis Scott’s Indian fanbase is—mosh pits, standout fashion, and unfiltered self-expression. Mumbai is expected to mirror that same charged atmosphere.

At the centre of the campaign is the Sicko Leave Generator, a custom microsite that lets fans craft personalised “leave applications.” With quick prompts, users can create excuses ranging from melodramatic to hilariously petty, all designed for instant social sharing.

These digital “permission slips” are built as collectible pre-show souvenirs, encouraging fans to circulate their Sicko Leave across platforms—tagging @bookmyshow.live for a chance to win official tour merch.

Dolly Davda, Head – Marketing, BookMyShow, said, “The response to Travis Scott’s India tour has been truly phenomenal. With ‘Sicko Leave’, we set out to channel that same electrifying energy – bold, witty and rooted in fan passion. The campaign reflects the raw, unfiltered essence of Travis Scott’s universe, giving fans a creative and playful outlet to celebrate the anticipation long before the first beat drops in Mumbai.”