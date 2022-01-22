Huge fire breaks at Mumbai highrise; 2 dead, many injured

Two people were killed and many others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a 20-storeyed building in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The massive blaze erupted in a residential highrise near Bhatia Hospital early morning. As per the initial reports, the fire broke out at around 7.30 am on the 18th floor of the Kamla Building on Nana Chowk, opposite Gandhi Hospital in Mumbai's Gowalia Tank area.

The fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot on being alerted. The Mumbai fire brigade has specified it as a Level-3 fire.

Thirteen fire tenders are present at the scene to douse the fire, along with five ambulances to take any possible casualties to the hospital.

The injured were shifted to Bhatia Hospital. Two people were declared brought dead, whereas three are in critical condition, a doctor told India Today.

Meanwhile, others are undergoing treatment in the hospital's general ward. Firefighting and rescue operations are still underway.

(Inputs from Paras Dama)

