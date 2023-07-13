Huge traffic jam at Singhu Border after Delhi govt bans entry of heavy goods vehicles amid flooding

Several buses and trucks were stranded on Delhi’s Singhu Border after Delhi government banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles due to rise of water level in Yamuna river, followed by severe flooding in key areas of Delhi on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi government held an emergency meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) regarding the same. After the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government and the DDMA took several important decisions related to safety of the people.

“Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed,” said CM Kejriwal.

Rising water level of River Yamuna | Delhi Govt bans entry of Heavy Good Vehicles from the Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border. Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, J&K, Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate… pic.twitter.com/2Vcn5qOt4a — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The ban led to several trucks stranded on the Singhu Border, creating over a kilometre long traffic jam, which could be seen in a drone footage shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Drone visuals from Delhi's Singhu Border, where several buses and trucks are stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy Good Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city as the rise in the water level of Yamuna River leads to a flood-like… pic.twitter.com/5Q0bYnvgUI — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Delhi government has also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles from the Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border. Interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh J&K, Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will stop at Singh Border for now.

No interstate buses will enter the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and shuttle bus service will be provided to commuters at the Singhu Border.

Non-essential government offices, schools and colleges have also been given a holiday till Sunday added the DDMA officials. All private offices have also been instructed to promote work from home.

“All schools, colleges and government offices, except those providing essential services, will have work from home, advisory is being issued for private offices too to work from home,” said CM Kejriwal while talking to ANI.

“Water rationing will have to be done as 3 Water Treatment Plants are shut and people will face water crisis for a day or two,” he added.

