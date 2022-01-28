Humiliation row: Anand Mahindra joins in welcoming Karnataka farmer to M&M family

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter welcomed the farmer who had been reportedly humiliated at an SUV showroom in Tumukur, Karnataka, into the Mahindra & Mahindra family. The farmer, who had come to buy a pick-up truck from the company, was allegedly insulted by a sales staff at a Mahindra and Mahindra SUV showroom in Karnataka a few days back.

On Friday, Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer - Mr Kempegowda- for the inconvenience caused. "We regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kempegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan. As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved."

"We would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for his choosing to be with us and we welcome him into the Mahindra family," it added.

Anand Mahindra retweeted Mahindra Automotive update and wrote, "And let me add my welcome to Mr Kempegowda."

And let me add my welcome to Mr. Kempegowda…🙏🏽 https://t.co/BuKnTNov42 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2022

Earlier this week, a video of the incident that took place at Tumkur in Karnataka had gone viral on social media viral wherein the farmer claimed that he had been told that he probably didn't even have ''Rs 10 in his pocket'' by a sales staff when he went to buy a Bolero pick-up truck, which ''costs Rs 10 lakh''

In the video, the farmer and his friends claimed he was dismissed by the sales person on the basis of his appearance. After an argument broke out, the farmer dared the sales person to arrange for same day delivery of vehicle if he came back with the money within an hour.

When he returned with cash, the salesperson could not manage instant delivery due to long waiting period. The farmer and his friends then demanded apology from the sales person as heated arguments followed and the police had to intervene.

While the staff apologised, the farmer left saying he didn't want to buy from the showroom.

