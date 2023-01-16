Hyderabad Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off a building to escape dog attack 

A 23-year-old delivery boy, who jumped off the third floor of a building after being chased by a dog, died due to his injuries on Saturday. The delivery agent, identified as Mohammed Rizwan, went to the Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments in the Banjara Hills area to deliver an order to K Shobhana, according to officials.

The customer’s pet German Shepherd barked at the delivery agent and lunged at the door when he knocked. Rizwan jumped from the third floor of the apartment due to fear. Following this, he was taken to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences and admitted in critical condition.

The Banjara Hills police station has registered a case under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code against the flat owner and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Telangana | A Swiggy delivery boy,Rizwan died at a hospital in Banjara Hills PS limits.He was attacked by a pet dog while he went for delivery&fell down the first floor of the building while trying to escape. Banjara Hills Police registered a case against Shobana, the dog's owner January 16, 2023

Banjara Hills inspector of police M Narendar said, “The Swiggy delivery boy Mohammed Rizwan succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at around 6:30 pm on Saturday. The case has been altered to section 304(A) IPC and further investigation is underway.”

Rizwan’s brother appealed to the Telangana government for justice and urged the Banjara Hills police to take necessary action in the case. He told news agency ANI, “My brother was working at Swiggy. He died after being treated for a few days. He went to Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel but fell down trying to escape from the dog. I appeal to the Telangana government that we want justice. The Banjara Hills police should take necessary action.”

