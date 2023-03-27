‘I am so offended’: Ashneer Grover reacts to his comparison with Ankur Warikoo

Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, whose dialogues in Shark Tank Season 1 became a meme fest on the internet, got very angry when he was being compared to popular YouTuber, author and fininfluencer Ankur Warikoo.

It unfolded when a student at a management college asked if Grover had turned into a social influencer like Warikoo. To which, Grover got visibly irritated and took a scathing dig at Warikoo, while answering the question.

While answering the question, Grover jokingly said that he has never heard a more offensive statement than this and people should never think of taking his name with Warikoo. Grover quipped he got so offended that he was just planning to walk out of the event. He further said that he would rather prefer cuss words over the comparison to Warikoo.

“I’m so offended, I want to get up and leave. You don’t take his and my name in the same sentence. I have just one rule, you can say whatever you want to me. You can abuse my mother and sister, I won’t say a thing. But don’t compare me to Ankur Warikooâ€¦ Now coming to the good part of your question. If I’m making Reels, why are you watching? Everybody can make Reels, but the question is whose Reels are being watched. Yes, I’m an influencer. I like getting involved in everything and creating a disruption,” Grover said as a response to the student’s question.

The video instantly became a rage on the internet. While it was amusing for a section of netizens, others termed it as ‘pure arrogance’ and slammed Grover for such loose comments.

While addressing a bunch of students at the Institute of Management Technology recently, Grover said that there is nothing to be scared of when it comes to not agreeing to serve a notice period. He was answering a question asked by a student on how to handle a situation when you are required to serve a three-months-notice period while there is pressure to join the next company as soon as possible.

The author of the book ‘Dogalapan’ recently announced the launch of the cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe.

