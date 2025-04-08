scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

'I can quit by post-it note,' say Reddit users as employee's brief resignation letter goes viral

A user recently shared his employee's short-and-sweet resignation letter on Reddit. 

Redditors had quite the field day with the employee's brief resignation letter, with some recounting when they quit their jobs in a huff.  Redditors had quite the field day with the employee's brief resignation letter, with some recounting when they quit their jobs in a huff. 

Resignation letters are usually long and extremely formal, with employees sharing their positive experiences at the company that they are leaving. A typical resignation also features the promises of staying in touch and hoping that the employee's paths do cross with his colleagues and former manager. 

But sometimes, people have just had enough of the daily grind or the job simply isn't for them and do not have the time for niceties. A user recently shared his employee's short-and-sweet resignation letter on Reddit. 

The user wrote: "Our newest employee was MIA then we found this on his desk." The resignation letter shared by the user was 7-words long and read: "Charity accounting isn't for me, I quit." 

Our newest employee was MIA then we found this on his desk
Redditors had quite the field day with the employee's brief resignation letter, with some recounting when they quit their jobs in a huff. 

"Hey man, if you can fire me by text, I can quit by post-it note," a Reddit user commented.

"It doesn’t take 30 years to know they are shit. You can tell from an interview," another user noted.

"I once wrote my letter of resignation on a napkin, balled it up and threw it at the head of ops but to be fair they hadn't paid me correctly the entire time I worked there," a third Redditor said.  

"I pulled this on my last employer 3 weeks ago. Just left, no notice, not a word to anybody that I intended to leave. They messaged me for a full week, and I didn't respond to any of it. Screw em. They cut my hours and pay rate with no notice, I disappeared with no notice," a fourth user recalled their experience of leaving their company. 

"I quit by Post-It once.  HR and my boss had already ghosted the job.  The intranet was down.  I left a note and did a round of goodbyes with the four people in the office," yet another Redditor wrote. 

Published on: Apr 08, 2025, 2:39 PM IST
