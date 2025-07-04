'I did it my way': Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya's karaoke duet at London party fuels online outrage. Watch clip

Fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya were spotted singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at a glitzy summer party in London hosted by Modi — raising eyebrows and ire online.

Modi, the former IPL commissioner wanted by Indian authorities for financial misconduct, shared photos and video clips from his Sunday gathering, where he claimed to have hosted over 300 guests at his London residence.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among the invitees was liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is also fighting extradition to India over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

“I did it #myway,” Modi captioned the video showing the pair crooning the Sinatra classic on a karaoke machine, adding, “Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best.”

I did it #myway - a few memories from my annual summer party past Sunday at my house in london. Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family a lot who travelled specially for this event thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special… pic.twitter.com/MtelJAldGI — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 3, 2025

The video, posted on X, quickly went viral. While some viewers responded with humor, others lashed out. “Sad reality that all fugitives are enjoying lavish lives after looting money from the Indian public,” wrote one user. Another quipped, “All, please visit India.”

Advertisement

Modi also offered a shoutout to Mallya, calling him a man of “everlasting spirit” and thanking him for his friendship. Mallya, declared a willful defaulter by Indian banks, has been living in the UK since 2016.

Cricketer Chris Gayle was another high-profile guest at the event. Modi posted a photo with Gayle, who gifted him the bat used during his record 175-run T20 innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013. “The greatest entertainer in cricket of all times,” Modi wrote.

The spectacle of two controversial figures celebrating in luxury while avoiding Indian courts reignited public outrage — but neither appeared fazed.