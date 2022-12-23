I don’t care where I rank on the list of the world’s richest people: Bill Gates

One of the richest people in the world – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates – has said that he does not care where he ranks on the list of world’s richest people. He is currently on the fourth spot. Gates said that he wants to donate as much as he can and slip off the rankings entirely.

In a blog post titled ‘The future our grandchildren deserve’, Gates said, “Although I don’t care where I rank on the list of the world’s richest people, I do know that as I succeed in giving, I will drop down and eventually off the list altogether,” further adding that he plans to give the vast majority of his resources to the society.

Gates, who is going to become a grandfather next year, said that the thought makes him emotional. He said that he started looking at the world with a different lens when his daughter, Jennifer, told him that he will become a grandfather soon.

“I’ve always viewed my philanthropy as a way to help reduce the awful inequities I see around the world. I also feel a responsibility to give my wealth back to society in ways that do the most good for the most people,” he said.

The thought that he will become a grandfather gave a new dimension to his work, said Gates. He said when he thinks of the world his grandchild will be born into, he gets more inspired to help.

“This is a long-term project that requires patience; in the effort to make the world more equitable, success is measured in years and decades. Maybe age makes it easier to understand this. When I was in my twenties, I didn’t think that anyone my grandparents’ age had anything useful to offer the world at large. As I get older, though, I see how wrong I was,” said Gates.

Bill Gates said that almost all of his work is done through the Gates Foundation. He separately funds research on Alzheimer’s disease and his climate and clean energy efforts are through Breakthrough Energy.

The billionaire said that two decades ago, he and his now ex-wife Melinda were shocked to see how little money and effort is being put into saving the lives of children in poor countries, and thought that the world should do more.

Since then, the world has done more, he said.

Also read: 'I'll become a grandfather next year': Bill Gates looks forward to 'emotional' 2023